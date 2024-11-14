Logan Thompson News: Fades late in OT loss

Thompson made 30 saves in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Capitals held a 3-1 lead heading into the third period, but they got out-shot 17-7 in the final frame and Thompson eventually buckled, giving up goals to William Nylander and Mitch Marner inside the last five minutes before John Tavares beat him on a breakaway in OT. Thompson saw his winning streak end Wednesday, but the 27-year-old has yet to take a regulation loss in 2024-25, going 7-0-1 in eight appearances with a 2.71 GAA and .906 save percentage.