Logan Thompson News: Sharp in fifth straight win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 9, 2025 at 8:22am

Thompson stopped 30 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canucks.

The 27-year-old was the busier of the two netminders, as Washington was out-shot 31-18, but a Conor Garland power-play tally late in the second period was all that stood between Thompson and his first shutout of the season. Thompson has won five straight starts, and he has only one regulation loss since the beginning of December, going 7-1-1 with a 1.99 GAA and .929 save percentage over the latter stretch. The Capitals have been reluctant to deviate from a strict timeshare in the crease, but Thompson is making a strong case to claim a larger share of the workload and relegate Charlie Lindgren to a backup role.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
