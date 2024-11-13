Logan Thompson News: Slated to start Wednesday
Thompson is set to start in Wednesday's home game against Toronto on Wednesday, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.
Thompson and Charlie Lindgren have been in a strict rotation, but for the first time this season, that pattern will be broken with Thompson slated to start for the second consecutive game. Thompson has a 7-0-0 record, 2.55 GAA and .910 save percentage through seven appearances in 2024-25, and he's coming off an 8-1 win over St. Louis on Saturday in which he turned aside 24 of 25 shots. Lindgren hasn't been as impressive, posting a 3-4-0 record, 2.76 GAA and .897 save percentage in seven outings, so there is an opportunity here for Thompson to establish himself as the Capitals' true No. 1 netminder. Toronto will be a solid test given the Maple Leafs' respectable 9-6-2 record. However, Toronto has been a mixed bag offensively -- the squad ranks 18th with 2.94 goals per game -- and it's not clear if Auston Matthews (upper body) will be ready to return for the Maple Leafs.