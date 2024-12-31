Logan Thompson News: Wins third straight

Thompson turned aside 27 of 27 shots faced during Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

Thompson got beat by a Justin Brazeau tap-in goal following a bizarre carom that saw the puck drop right in front of the net in the opening minutes of the first period, but he turned in another solid performance the rest of the way. The only thing standing in the way of the 27-year-old from the top echelon of fantasy netminders is the presence of Charlie Lindgren which allows the Capitals to stick to a rigid rotation, but Thompson should be considered an automatic start whenever it is his turn to guard the crease.