Louis Crevier News: Notches assist in overtime loss

Crevier produced an assist, two shots on goal and five hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Crevier has two points over his last four games, and he's also logged at least 20 minutes of ice time in five straight outings. He's often been paired with Alex Vlasic -- it's a young pairing, but interim head coach Anders Sorensen appears to trust both of them together. Crevier is up to three points, 20 shots on net, 37 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 18 appearances. The 23-year-old plays more of a defensive game, so it's unlikely he'll consistently put up offense to become a factor in most fantasy formats.