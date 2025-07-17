Louis Crevier News: Re-ups with club

Crevier signed a two-year, $1.8 million contract with Chicago on Thursday.

Crevier split his time between the NHL and AHL last year, making 32 appearances for the Hawks while also logging 15 games with the IceHogs. Given the one-way nature of his new deal, Crevier will likely spend less time in the minors during the 2025-26 campaign but figures to remain a fringe lineup player and will likely serve as a healthy scratch more often than not.