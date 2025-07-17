Menu
Louis Domingue

Louis Domingue News: Inks KHL contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

July 17, 2025

Domingue signed a one-year contract with Sibir Novosibirsk of the KHL on Thursday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

The 33-year-old netminder played one game with the Rangers during the 2024-25 regular season, stopping 25 shots in a 6-2 win over Chicago on Jan. 5. He spent most of the season with AHL Hartford, going 7-20-1 with a 3.32 GAA and a .896 save percentage across 28 appearances.

