Lucas Carlsson News: Manages assist Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Carlsson provided an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

This ended an eight-game point drought for Carlsson. The 27-year-old has gotten a chance to play with the big club and even see some power-play time as injuries continue to pile up among the Sharks' defensemen. Over 11 appearances in the NHL this season, Carlsson has four points, 14 shots on net, 14 PIM, 12 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating.

