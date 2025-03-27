Lucas Carlsson News: Nabs helper in shootout win

Carlsson logged an assist, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

Carlsson has three points over two contests with the Sharks. He set up Tyler Toffoli's opening goal at 7:50 of the first period in this game. Carlsson is getting a chance to audition for an NHL job next season -- he's already under contract for 2025-26, but he's on a two-way deal, which makes it more palatable for him to be stashed in the AHL. Even if he stays with the Sharks for the rest of the season, fantasy managers should remain cautious, as it's unlikely he can keep up this scoring pace.