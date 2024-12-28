Lucas Raymond News: Back on scoresheet in defeat
Raymond potted a power-play goal on his only shot in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Raymond snapped Joseph Woll's shutout bid on the power play at 8:17 of the third period. The goal snapped a three-game point drought for Raymond, which was his longest dry spell of the campaign. That's incredible consistency for a 22-year-old on a Detroit club that is struggling mightily. The right-shot winger is tracking a toward a career year, and he's leading the Wings in scoring with 14 goals and 34 points through 35 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now