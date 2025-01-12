Lucas Raymond News: Nabs two apples against Seattle

Raymond provided two assists, one on the man advantage, in Sunday's 6-2 win over Seattle.

Raymond helped out on goals by Marco Kasper and Alex DeBrincat in the victory. The 22-year-old Raymond has gotten on the scoresheet in four consecutive games, generating two goals and six helpers during that stretch. In his last eight games, the Swedish winger has recorded five multi-point performances and has only been held off the scoresheet on one occasion. Raymond is spearheading Detroit's offensive output in 2024-25 with 17 goals and 46 points through 42 contests.