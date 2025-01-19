Lucas Raymond News: Pots goal in defeat

Raymond scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-1 in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Raymond recorded his fifth power-play goal of the campaign at 14:12 of the middle frame, but that was all Andrei Vasilevskiy would allow on a night in which Detroit heavily outshot Tampa Bay. Raymond is riding a seven-game point streak consisting of four goals and 12 points. The right-shot winger has only been held off the scoresheet on one occasion over his last 11 outings. Todd McLellan seems to have unlocked a new level to Raymond's game after taking over as head coach Dec. 27. The 22-year-old is on track for a career year, having accumulated 19 goals and 31 helpers (24 on the power play) across 45 appearances this season.