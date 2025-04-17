Lucas Raymond News: Reaches 80-point mark

Raymond logged two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Raymond has five points over his last two games, a late surge that helped him reach the 80-point mark. The 23-year-old has 27 goals, 53 assists, 191 shots on net and a minus-14 rating over 81 appearances this season. A multi-point effort in Thursday's season finale versus the Maple Leafs would earn Raymond his first point-per-game campaign.