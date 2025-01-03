Lukas Dostal News: Takes narrow loss Friday

Dostal stopped 23 of 26 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Dostal allowed the deciding goal to Leon Draisaitl with 1:35 left in the third period after the Ducks had come back from a two-goal deficit. It was a close game, but Dostal ended up with his third loss in his last six starts. He's now 10-11-3 with a 2.73 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 24 appearances. With John Gibson healthy after a recent illness, it's likely the Ducks will go back to some sort of timeshare in the crease, but Dostal has been the better of the two goalies this season by a slight margin. The Ducks' next game is a tough home matchup versus the Lightning on Sunday.