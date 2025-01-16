Lukas Dostal News: Toe-to-toe with Vasilevskiy

Dostal made 32 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Dostal is 3-4-1 in his last eight starts and 11-12-4 in 26 starts with a 2.88 GAA and .910 save percentage this season. Dostal went toe-to-toe with Andrei Vasilevskiy all night long, including the shootout where just one goal was scored by Jake Guentzel. This young goalie is impressive. Now, all he needs is the rest of his team to step up and score -- the Ducks have a minus-31 goal differential, which is fourth-worst in the NHL. Tidy that up, and Dostal's numbers take a big leap.