Luke Ellinas News: Signs entry-level contract

Ellinas signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Ottawa on Tuesday.

Ellinas registered 20 goals and 17 assists in 50 regular-season appearances for OHL Kitchener in 2024-25. He added eight tallies and 16 points in 14 playoff outings. The Senators chose the 19-year-old forward with the No. 104 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Ellinas could be back for another OHL campaign in 2025-26.