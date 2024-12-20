Fantasy Hockey
Luke Evangelista

Luke Evangelista News: Buries power-play tally

RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Evangelista scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Evangelista has scored twice and added an assist over his last five contests. His goal Thursday was his first power-play point since Oct. 25. The 22-year-old winger has four goals, nine helpers, 61 shots on net, 12 hits, 12 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 31 appearances. Evangelista is likely to remain in a middle-six role throughout the campaign, as he hasn't scored enough to justify a move up the lineup.

Luke Evangelista
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
