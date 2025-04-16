Luke Evangelista News: Generates helper Wednesday

Evangelista notched an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Evangelista returned to steady top-six usage late in the season, earning four goals and nine assists over his last 14 contests. The winger had just 32 points in 68 outings this season, a small step back in pace from the 39-point campaign he had over 80 games a year ago. He added 134 shots on net, 28 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-2 rating in 2024-25. Evangelista will be a restricted free agent this summer -- the only one on Nashville's NHL roster -- so getting him a new contract is likely to be a priority for general manager Barry Trotz.