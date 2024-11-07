Luke Evangelista News: Snags assist in loss
Evangelista registered an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.
Evangelista was originally set to be scratched, but Thomas Novak (upper body) was a late scratch instead. Staying in the lineup allowed Evangelista to snap a five-game point drought when he helped out on a Juuso Parssinen tally in the first period. Through 13 contests, Evangelista has six points, 25 shots on net and a minus-1 rating while averaging 12:32 of ice time. He's still needs to refine his overall game, but he may get a chance to do so in the short term if Novak and Colton Sissons (upper body) are both forced to miss time.
