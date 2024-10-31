Luke Kunin News: Lends assist Thursday

Kunin notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Kunin has a helper in each of the last two games, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in three of the last four contests. The 26-year-old forward set up Will Smith's first career goal at 6:52 of the first period. Kunin now has four points, 18 shots on net, 26 hits, 17 blocked shots, 13 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 12 appearances. He can bring physicality and some defensive stats in a middle-six role, but Kunin's typically not much of a scorer, which hinders his fantasy value.