Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Luke Kunin headshot

Luke Kunin News: Lends assist Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Kunin notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Kunin has a helper in each of the last two games, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in three of the last four contests. The 26-year-old forward set up Will Smith's first career goal at 6:52 of the first period. Kunin now has four points, 18 shots on net, 26 hits, 17 blocked shots, 13 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 12 appearances. He can bring physicality and some defensive stats in a middle-six role, but Kunin's typically not much of a scorer, which hinders his fantasy value.

Luke Kunin
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now