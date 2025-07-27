Menu
Luke Philp News: Signs with SHL team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

Philp signed a one-year contract with Farjestad BK of the SHL on Saturday.

Philp had 10 goals and 20 assists in 58 regular-season games for AHL Hershey in 2024-25 before adding four points in eight playoff outings. The 29-year-old forward hasn't seen any NHL action since earning one assist in three appearances with the Blackhawks during the 2022-23 regular season.

