Maceo Phillips News: Physical defender at No. 80

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 28, 2025 at 4:48pm

Phillips was the 80th overall pick by Calgary in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Phillips was one of the biggest (6-foot-6, 235 pounds), strongest and meanest defenders available in the draft. He makes life miserable for opposing forwards the second they step into his zone. However, Phillips won't offer much offensively. He also needs to improve his decision-making with the puck to make him a regular at the NHL level. If he does, Phillips has all the makings of a stay-at-home, penalty-killing option for the Flames.

Maceo Phillips
Calgary Flames
