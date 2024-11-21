Mackenzie Blackwood News: Allows five goals Wednesday
Blackwood stopped 26 of 29 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Stars. The finaltwo goals were empty-netters in the final minutes of the third period.
Blackwood had a decent outing all things considered, as the game was close until the final two minutes where the Stars scored two empty-netters. Blackwood has made four starts in a row for the Sharks, posting a 1-2-1 record with a 2.98 GAA and a .900 save percentage in that span. It wouldn't be surprising if Blackwood gets some rest in the coming games given his recent workload.
