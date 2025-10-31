Scott Wedgewood is expected to start in Vegas on Friday, so it makes sense for Blackwood to handle the second half of the back-to-back. The 28-year-old Blackwood hasn't played between the pipes for Colorado yet this season because of a lower-body injury, but he served as the backup goaltender for Tuesday's 8-4 win over New Jersey and is set to be the understudy again Friday. Blackwood had a 28-21-6 record, 2.55 GAA and .912 save percentage in 56 regular-season appearances between San Jose and Colorado last year. He did well when facing his former team in 2024-25, posting a 2-0-0 record, 2.51 GAA and .926 save percentage in his two starts against the Sharks.