Mackenzie Blackwood News: Stands tall in win

Blackwood stopped 34 of 35 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over Utah.

Blackwood picked up his fourth win in five starts since being acquired by Colorado from San Jose, and he also has a stellar 1.82 GAA and .940 save percentage in that span. The 28-year-old was able to limit the damage to a tipped-in Nick Schmaltz power-play goal in the third period. Blackwood improved to 10-10-3 with a 2.75 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 24 appearances this season. He signed a five-year contract at a $5.25 million cap hit earlier Friday, so he appears to be the goalie of the present and near future for the Avalanche. He should be an excellent fantasy netminder for the rest of the campaign.