MacKenzie Weegar News: Distributes three assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Weegar logged three assists, seven shots on goal, four hits and three blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

One of the helpers came on the power play. Weegar has racked up six assists, including two on the power play, over his last seven contests. The 30-year-old defenseman continues to be a strong source of category coverage in fantasy with three goals, eight assists, 56 shots on net, 51 hits, 48 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 20 appearances. He'll likely fall short of last year's 20-goal, 52-point season, but a 40-point campaign is very much within reason.

