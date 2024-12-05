MacKenzie Weegar News: Earns two points in overtime loss

Weegar scored a goal on three shots, dished a power-play assist and added four hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

The goal was Weegar's first since Oct. 22 versus the Penguins. He's been otherwise decent on offense, picking up seven helpers over his last eight outings. The 30-year-old blueliner has 16 points (eight on the power play), 67 shots on net, 68 hits, 72 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 27 contests. He's a little behind the pace that saw him rack up a career-high 52 points in 82 outings in 2023-24, but he's still among the best all-around fantasy blueliners in the league.