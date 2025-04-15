Macklin Celebrini News: Scores power-play goal

Celebrini scored a power-play goal in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Celebrini snapped a brief two-game pointless streak with his goal Monday, a wrister at the 4:20 mark of the second period that gave San Jose a transitory 1-0 lead. The 18-year-old rookie had an excellent first year in the league, and this goal was his 25th of the campaign. With one game left in the schedule for the Sharks, Celebrini has posted 63 points (25 goals, 38 assists), 234 shots, 37 hits and 53 blocked shots across 69 appearances. His final appearance as a rookie will come Wednesday against the Oilers.