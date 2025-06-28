Malte Vass News: Swedish rearguard joins Columbus

Vass was the 76th overall pick by Columbus in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Although not a big point producer, Vas played well enough in the Swedish Jr. league (2 goals, 11 points in 40 games) to earn a five-game stint with Farjestad in the SHL. It's an impressive accomplishment considering Vass didn't turn 18 years of age until late March. He's a stay-at-home defenseman that typically plays within his limits. Vass battles hard and makes life miserable for opposing forwards. He offers very little offense and that is unlikely to ever be a big part of his game, but Vass could develop into a third-pairing, penalty-killing regular for Columbus at some point down the road.