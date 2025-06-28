Menu
Malte Vass News: Swedish rearguard joins Columbus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 28, 2025

Vass was the 76th overall pick by Columbus in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Although not a big point producer, Vas played well enough in the Swedish Jr. league (2 goals, 11 points in 40 games) to earn a five-game stint with Farjestad in the SHL. It's an impressive accomplishment considering Vass didn't turn 18 years of age until late March. He's a stay-at-home defenseman that typically plays within his limits. Vass battles hard and makes life miserable for opposing forwards. He offers very little offense and that is unlikely to ever be a big part of his game, but Vass could develop into a third-pairing, penalty-killing regular for Columbus at some point down the road.

Malte Vass
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
