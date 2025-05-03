Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marc-Andre Fleury headshot

Marc-Andre Fleury News: Makes retirement official

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2025 at 10:21am

Fleury announced his retirement from playing hockey Saturday, per NHL Alumni.

Fleury played 21 seasons in the NHL, winning three Stanley Cups. He finishes his career with 575 wins -- second all-time to Martin Brodeur -- a 2.60 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 1,051 regular-season appearances. Fleury started his career in Pittsburgh (where he won all three of his Cups) before moving on to Vegas, Chicago and Minnesota.

Marc-Andre Fleury
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now