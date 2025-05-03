Marc-Andre Fleury News: Makes retirement official
Fleury announced his retirement from playing hockey Saturday, per NHL Alumni.
Fleury played 21 seasons in the NHL, winning three Stanley Cups. He finishes his career with 575 wins -- second all-time to Martin Brodeur -- a 2.60 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 1,051 regular-season appearances. Fleury started his career in Pittsburgh (where he won all three of his Cups) before moving on to Vegas, Chicago and Minnesota.
Marc-Andre Fleury
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now