Marc Del Gaizo News: Records helper

Del Gaizo registered an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Del Gaizo looks to have job security now after the Predators lost Dante Fabbro on waivers to the Blue Jackets. The 25-year-old Del Gaizo is up to three assists, 15 shots on net, 16 hits, 12 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating through 10 contests. He should be able to add a little sandpaper in a third-pairing role, though it looks like he could also be a decent depth contributor on offense.