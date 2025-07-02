Marc Del Gaizo News: Signs one-year deal
Del Gaizo signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Canadiens on Wednesday.
Del Gaizo finished the 2024-25 regular season with eight goals and 12 points in 30 appearances with AHL Milwaukee as well as two goals and nine points across 46 outings with Nashville. He also had a goal and five points in 10 playoff appearances with Milwaukee. The 25-year-old defenseman will probably start this coming season in the minors, but he might be the first blueliner summoned in the event of an injury.
