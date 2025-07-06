Marc Gatcomb News: Grabs one-year contract

Gatcomb signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with the Islanders on Sunday, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Gatcomb notched nine goals and 17 points in 35 regular-season appearances with AHL Bridgeport in 2024-25. He also collected eight goals, one assist and 149 hits across 39 NHL games with the Islanders during the 2024-25 regular season. The 25-year-old forward will compete for a depth spot with the big club during training camp.