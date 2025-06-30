Marc McLaughlin News: Inks one-year deal

McLaughlin signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Devils on Monday, per PuckPedia.

It's a two-way deal for the forward. McLaughlin spent parts of the 2024-25 season with the Bruins and Devils, and he appeared in multiple games for each club's minor-league squads. The 25-year-old will provide organizational depth for the Devils, as he might spend most of his time with AHL Utica in 2025-26.