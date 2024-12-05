Marcus Hogberg News: Makes 11 saves in relief appearance

Hogberg stopped all 11 shots he faced in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Hogberg took over for Ilya Sorokin at the start of the third period and kept the game from getting any worse. The Kraken's fifth goal was an empty-netter scored after head coach Patrick Roy pulled Hogberg early for an extra attacker. This was Hogberg's first NHL actions since he logged 14 games with the Senators in 2020-21, and he'll likely head back to AHL Bridgeport once Semyon Varlamov (lower body) is given the all-clear to play.