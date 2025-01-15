Marcus Johansson Injury: Will miss time

Johansson (upper body) is expected to miss time with the upper-body injury he suffered Wednesday versus the Oilers, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

It's another injury on a growing list for the Wild, though they may get one of Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) or Jakub Lauko (lower body) back in the near future. Johansson doesn't have a specific timeline to return yet. If he needs a stint on injured reserve, he may be the corresponding move to free up a roster spot for one of those injured forwards, though the Wild may still need to make a call-up ahead of Saturday's game in Nashville.