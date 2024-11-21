Marcus Johansson News: Pots goal Thursday

Johansson scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Johansson is picking up the pace on offense with three points over his last four contests. The goal was his first since Oct. 21 versus the Panthers. The 34-year-old winger is seeing steady time on the second line, though he's taken on a larger role while Mats Zuccarello (lower body) is out of the lineup. Johansson has six points, 28 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-1 rating through 18 appearances. He may be an option in deeper fantasy formats for managers who aren't in need of non-scoring production.