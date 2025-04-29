Fantasy Hockey
Marcus Johansson headshot

Marcus Johansson News: Set to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Johansson (lower body) will return to the lineup for Game 5 against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Johansson should offer some offensive pop to the Wild's lineup, considering he has chipped in three goals and five helpers, including two power-play points, in his last 10 outings. With the veteran winger back in the lineup, he figures to slot into both a top-six role at even strength as well as seeing minutes with the No. 2 power-play unit.

Marcus Johansson
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
