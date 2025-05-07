Mark Jankowski Injury: Game-time call versus Caps
Jankowski (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Game 2 versus Washington on Thursday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Jankowski has played in three postseason contests in which he generated one assist, four shots and three blocks while averaging 11:21 of ice time in a fourth-line role. If Jankowski is unable to play Thursday, Jack Roslovic or Tyson Jost figures to step into the lineup in his stead.
