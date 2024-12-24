Mark Jankowski News: Pots goal in win

Jankowski scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Jankowski ended a five-game slump with his third-period tally, stretching the Predators' lead to 4-0. The 30-year-old forward has maintained a third-line role over the last month, earning six points across 15 games since rejoining the lineup on a regular basis Nov. 23. Jankowski is up to seven points, 33 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 27 appearances. He plays in a third-line role and only sees power-play time occasionally, so he's not a great option for most fantasy formats.