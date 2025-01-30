Fantasy Hockey
Mark Kastelic headshot

Mark Kastelic Injury: Practicing in regular sweater

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Kastelic (undisclosed) was sporting a regular jersey at Thursday's game-day skate but won't be ready to face the Jets, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Despite being ruled out versus Winnipeg, the fact that Kastelic has evidently been cleared for contact should be considered a step in the right direction. It will be the 25-year-old center's fifth consecutive game on the shelf due to his undisclosed injury. Even when healthy, Kastelic has offered minimal offensive upside, having failed to find the back of the net in 12 straight while registering just 11 shots and two assists.

Mark Kastelic
Boston Bruins
