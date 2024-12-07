Mark Kastelic News: Generates assist Saturday

Kastelic logged an assist, two shots on goal, five hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

Kastelic has three helpers over four games in December after going without a point in November. The 25-year-old power forward has been a physical force this season with 115 hits through 28 contests, and he's also collected 10 points to put himself one shy of his career high. He's added 50 PIM, 27 shots on net and a plus-8 rating. Kastelic's consistency is still a little shaky, but he appears set to have something of a breakout year, with enough physicality to carry value in deeper formats.