Mark Kastelic News: Tallies in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Kastelic scored a goal, doled out six hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

The goal snapped a four-game slump for Kastelic. The 25-year-old's overall numbers are a bit deceptive -- he has six points through nine contests, but he's only gotten on the scoresheet in three games. He's finding success on the Bruins' fourth line nonetheless, adding nine shots on net, 37 hits, 11 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-8 rating. Kastelic should have no trouble eclipsing his career high of 11 points from the 2022-23 campaign.

