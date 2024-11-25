Fantasy Hockey
Mark Scheifele headshot

Mark Scheifele News: Draws assist Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Scheifele logged an assist, three shots on goal, three hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Scheifele didn't take a faceoff Monday -- he's likely dealing with something that he can play through, but it's prevented him from being heavily involved at the dot over the last three games. The center is still contributing in other ways, and as long as he's scoring, fantasy managers won't have much to complain about. The 31-year-old has five points over his last four contests, and he's up to 12 goals, 14 assists, 50 shots on net, 23 hits, 20 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 22 outings overall.

Mark Scheifele
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
