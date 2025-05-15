Mark Scheifele News: One of each in win

Scheifele scored a goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and logged two PIM in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Scheifele's tally at 6:17 of the second period stood as the game-winner in the shutout. He also helped out on Nikolaj Ehlers' goal early in the third. Scheifele has two goals and two assists over five games in the second round. The center is at four goals, 10 points, 21 shots on net, 12 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 10 appearances this postseason.