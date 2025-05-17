Mark Scheifele News: Playing in Game 6

Scheifele (personal) will be in the lineup for Game 6 against Dallas on Saturday, Murat Ates of The Athletic reports.

Scheifele's father, Brad, unexpectedly passed away Friday night, but the Winnipeg forward believes his dad would've wanted him to be on the ice with his teammates. The 32-year-old Scheifele has earned four goals and 10 points through 10 contests this postseason. In Saturday's matchup against the Stars, he will skate on the top line and see time on the first power-play unit.