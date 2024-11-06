Mark Scheifele News: Point streak up to five games

Scheifele logged a power-play assist and four hits in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Utah.

Scheifele has earned two goals and five assists during his five-game point streak. The center has earned three power-play helpers in that span. He's playing a leading role for the Jets, who have been the best team over the first month of the campaign. Scheifele has 17 points (seven on the power play), 34 shots on net, 11 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-4 rating across 13 contests. He's shooting 20.6 percent this season, which isn't too high considering he's finished above 16 percent in each of the last eight campaigns.