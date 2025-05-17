Fantasy Hockey
Mark Scheifele headshot

Mark Scheifele News: Scores emotional goal in Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Scheifele scored a goal, doled out nine hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 6.

Just hours after the unexpected death of his father, Scheifele chose to suit up in Game 6 with the Jets facing elimination. He gave them a storybook start, scoring the opening goal at 5:28 of the second period, but in a cruel twist, the 32-year-old was in the penalty box when the Stars won the game in overtime. Scheifele ends the playoffs at five goals, six assists and 22 shots on net over 11 appearances. All the best to Scheifele and his family as they navigate the heartbreaking loss of a loved one.

