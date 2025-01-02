Mark Stone News: One of each in win

Stone scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, doled out two hits, logged two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Stone has three multi-point efforts and three goose eggs over the last six games. The winger tied the game at 1-1 with a tally early in the second period and then set up Tanner Pearson's empty-netter in the third to seal the victory. Stone now has nine goals, 32 points 47 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-18 rating over 24 appearances. His tripping penalty in the third period was his first infraction of the campaign.