Mark Stone News: Thriving as playmaker

Stone delivered two assists, including one in the power-play, in Friday's 6-4 win over the Senators.

Stone and Jack Eichel have established themselves as one of the best playmaking duos in the league, and the 32-year-old right winger is enjoying a blistering start to the campaign. Stone has cracked the scoresheet in all but one game in 2024-25, and his 11 assists rank second in the league -- and tied with Eichel for the team's lead. Furthermore, his 14 points represent the second-best mark in the league, trailing only Cale Makar's 15.